PM Modi’s cashless move to benefit foreign digital payment companies: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi File/PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi File/PTI Photo

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of forcing the idea of cashless society on people, Congress on Thursday claimed that foreign companies, which are into the digital payments business, would benefit from the move to the tune of Rs four lakh crore. “In Delhi, if you fill petrol worth Rs 1,000 using a card, Rs 1,028 are deducted from your account. Modi, who is coming to Mumbai, the country’s financial capital this week, should explain to the countrymen, where those 28 rupees go from your pocket. Our estimate is that Rs four lakh crore would go to foreign companies, which operate the cards,” AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mohan Prakash, said in a press conference.

Watch what else is making news:

He said it was not possible to issue full page advertisements in national dailies supporting demonetisation on November 9, after the decision was announced on November 8 night. “This cannot happen unless the decision was known much before to the concerned company dealing in cashless transactions,” he alleged. He accused Modi of going for demonetisation of high currency notes without proper planning and vision and added that the move was taken at the behest of “foreign powers”.

“Savings in India is a sense of security. But Modi, who dons foreign-branded spectacles, will not understand this,” Prakash said. Criticising Modi for ridiculing Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Modi should answer their queries rather than mocking them. If Modi was a ‘fakir’, why he didn’t he appoint Lokayukta when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.” The Congress leader dared PM Modi to appoint the Lokayukta and hand over the memorandum of Gujarat Congress, which is pending with the President of India to him for investigations.

“In the last two and half years, Modi as PM has not appointed Lokpal, Chief Information Commissioner and CMDs of several PSU banks. There are about 33,000 applications seeking information from the CIC,” he alleged.