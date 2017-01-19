PM Modi’s cashless drive is like Edison’s bulb, Vadodara cop’s lesson to special kids

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Vadodara city on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘vision’ for the country and compared the PM’s thrust on cashless economy to Thomas Edison’s invention of the light bulb.

Zone IV DCP S V Parmar said this while addressing the hearing and speech impaired students of Mook Dhwani Trust-run school in Karelibaug on cashless economy, on Wednesday. Bank of Baroda officials were also present on this occasion.

Urging the deaf and mute students to opt for cashless transactions, Parmar compared the anxiety surrounding cashless initiative to the first suspicions surrounding the invention of the light bulb, referring to a message he received on the social media – WhatsApp.

Speaking in Gujarati he said, “When Edison invented the light bulb in 1800s, people had to be told, don’t be afraid, there won’t be an explosion or you won’t get stuck if you touch the switches. From that situation, we have come to this situation. Similarly, if we take to the cashless system, slowly it will benefit us. This is a good policy of the government.”

His speech was being translated into sign language for the children.

Parmar told the childen, “It is not a decision that dawned upon the Prime Minister in a single day. In 2014, when he was elected as Prime Minister, and during the election campaign before that, he had promised that he would bring Rs 15 lakh to every individual’s account and thus curtail the black money. People used to believe that he is talking about the black money in foreign accounts. It was not that black money.”

“He first opened Jan Dhan accounts to simplify banking process for those who do not have money,” Parmar said.

Parmar said, “Even now, critics say that black money has not tumbled in the open. But it has definitely come on the edge by coming into banks. Now, I-T, excise and other departments will take cognizance of this. Earlier, almost Rs 9 lakh crore out of the Rs 14 lakh crore would just circulate in the homes of a few. Only about Rs 5 lakh crore was circulated through banks.”