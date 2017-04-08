PM Modi’s airport trip catches security agencies off guard

(Source: @MEAIndia/Twitter) (Source: @MEAIndia/Twitter)

Security agencies were in a tizzy Friday when PM Narendra Modi setting aside protocol to receive his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina at the Delhi airport. Sources said Modi travelled amid normal traffic and without route restrictions.

“Around 12 pm, Modi returned home from Parliament and security route was in place for the Bangladesh PM, who was scheduled to start at 12.30 pm from airport for the President’s House,” a source said.

Sources said Modi suddenly left for airport in a private vehicle with his smaller cavalcade. He didn’t inform anyone and Delhi Police came to know about this after he reached the airport. The cavalcade had to stop at Sardar Patel Marg’s red light and slowed down near RR Hospital.

