PM Modi writes to Ashraf Ghani, condemns attacks in Kabul, Kandahar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to convey India’s condemnation of the heinous terror attacks in Kabul and Kandahar and reiterated New Delhi’s support to the war-torn nation in its fight against terrorism.

India also expressed condolences to the bereaved families of UAE nationals, killed in the terror blast in Kandahar and said, “These cowardly attacks once again bring in sharp focus the inhumane suffering inflicted on the peace loving people of the region by the abominable phenomenon of international terrorism, which sadly continues to have its epicentre in our region and is pursued brazenly as an instrument of state policy to achieve narrow political objectives.”

In his message to Ghani, Modi said, “I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the dastardly attacks in Kabul and Kandahar…

“India condemns these attacks on Afghanistan, and on its legitimate authority. Such attacks are unacceptable and are aimed at undermining the progress made by the people of Afghanistan against all odds. These attacks deserve universal condemnation and their perpetrators and supporters need to be brought to justice.”

He also reiterated India’s support to Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

“On behalf of the people and the Government of India and on my own personal behalf I offer our sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved and pray for early recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister said in the letter.

In a separate statement, MEA said, “We are deeply saddened with the news of the death of several UAE nationals, among others, and the serious injuries suffered by the UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan resulting from a bomb blast that took place at a guest house in Kandahar on 10 January during a meeting between senior Afghan officials and UAE diplomats.

“This dastardly terrorist attack is all the more condemnable as the UAE Ambassador was in Kandahar on a humanitarian mission to lay foundation stone for the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan centre for orphans.”

Deadly attacks ripped across Afghanistan on Tuesday, with two suicide bombings near the Afghan Parliament in Kabul, an explosion at a Kandahar province government compound and a suicide bombing in Helmand province. The terror strikes left more than 30 people dead and scores of others injured, according to Afghan officials.

India stands by the people and the government of UAE and Afghanistan in common fight against terrorism which threatens all societies across the globe, the MEA statement said.

India remains firmly committed to working closely and actively with the UAE and Afghanistan to eradicate the curse of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, it added.