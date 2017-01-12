PM Modi wrecking our economy, his party instilling fear: Rahul Gandhi

Manmohan Singh with Rahul Gandhi at Jan Vedna Sammelan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Manmohan Singh with Rahul Gandhi at Jan Vedna Sammelan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Eager to keep the demonetisation issue alive till the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of wrecking the economy.

Saying that the Prime Minister needed to ask himself why people were returning to their villages if demonetisation was a success, Rahul said never before had an Indian Prime Minister been ridiculed on this scale the world over.

He was speaking at the Jan Vedna conclave against the government’s demonetisation move. In a speech laced with wit and humour, unlike his angry speeches in the past, Rahul accused the BJP and RSS of instilling “fear” among people and then converting it into anger. He went on to mimic the Prime Minister over his “Mitron” reference, questioned his love for yoga, saying that he does not do padmasana, and rephrased a popular movie song to say, “Aapka toh lagta hai bas yahi sapna, ram ram japna garibo kaa maal apna.”

He said the Prime Minister is promising citizens a better “future” at the cost of their “present”. He said acche din will only come when the Congress returns to power in 2019.

The entire leadership of the Congress was in attendance at the conclave, which was presided over by Rahul in the absence of party president Sonia Gandhi.

Saying that the Prime Minister often asks what the Congress has done in the past 70 years, he said: “For the first time in our history, a Prime Minister of India is being ridiculed the world over. It has never happened at this scale. Never before has every single economist of any repute said that the Prime Minister of India has taken such an incompetent and badly thought out decision. We didn’t do this in the last 70 years.”

“The Prime Minister needs to ask himself why automobile sales have fallen by 60 per cent…He needs to ask himself why the NREGA, which he had criticised and ridiculed in Parliament, suddenly has so much demand, he needs to ask himself why people are suddenly running back to villages instead of running to cities in search of jobs. This is not the transformation India was looking for. The Prime Minister promised jobs…in seven years, there has not been as much unemployment as today,” said Rahul.

“The RBI and the position of its Governor have been ridiculed. The government on November 7 wrote to RBI asking whether it was ready to take the decision of demonetisation. And the very next day, it was announced… it means you finished off the institution,” he said. “There is today no institution in the country that is respected.”

Mocking the Prime Minister, he said: “He did some yoga at India Gate… but could not do padmasana… I too have done some yoga. I am not an expert. But the person who was teaching me said those who do yoga can do padmasana… and those who can’t do padmasana do not do yoga…”

“Demonetisation is an excuse…. Narendra Modi knew that he cannot hide behind yoga, Make in India and Skill India. And when he became nervous… then the homemade economists… Baba Ramdev and (Anil) Bokil… he tried to hide behind them,” he said, adding that demonetisation destroyed the “financial backbone of India”.

He said the BJP’s sole aim is to scare people. “Scare them about terrorism, Maoists, demonetisation… scare the media… and convert that fear into anger,” he said.

Pointing out that the BJP always talks about “making a new India”, he said: “And only one can make that new India… the entire country is foolish. One man will make new India… only Narendra Modi knows everything…”