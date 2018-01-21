Will share vision for India’s global engagements at Davos: PM Modi

Modi expressed confidence that the bilateral meetings at the summit will prove beneficial for India. (PTI) Modi expressed confidence that the bilateral meetings at the summit will prove beneficial for India. (PTI)

Heading to Davos, to attend his maiden World Economic Forum annual meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed confidence that the bilateral meetings at the summit will prove beneficial for India. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India’s future engagement with the international community.”

The session will begin from Tuesday following PM Modi’s opening plenary where he is likely to pitch India as an open economy that is ready for investments from across the world.

In recent years, India’s engagement with the outside world has become truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres. @wef #IndiaMeansBusiness — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2018

Modi’s participation in the Davos summit will be first in nearly two decades by an Indian prime minister. The WEF which is scheduled to meet from Monday where Modi will pitch India as a growth engine for the global economy. PM Modi said that India’s engagement with the outside world has become truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security, and other spheres.

He added: “The existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserve serious attention of leaders, governments, policy makers, corporates and civil societies around the world.”

Apart from the events for the @wef, I look forward to my separate bilateral meetings with the President of the Swiss Confederation H. E. Mr. @alain_berset and Prime Minister of Sweden H. E. Mr. Stefan Lofven. @SwedishPM #IndiaMeansBusiness — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2018

Over 3,000 world leaders from various fields of business, politics, art, academia and civil society are scheduled to attend the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting over the course of five days. Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John will be honoured with the annual ‘Crystal Awards’ for their respective work towards improving the state of the world at the forum.

Modi, who will be accompanied by his six union ministers including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also be joined by a CEO delegation. In a first at the WEF summit, India will also host yoga training sessions for the entire duration of the meeting, while also showcasing Indian heritage and culture in Davos. In his addresses at the forum, Modi is likely to highlight India’s improvement in ease of doing business clampdown on black money and implementation of GST.

