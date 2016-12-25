PM Modi wishes Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. PM Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday wished his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday. He tweeted out his wishes for Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his “long and healthy life”. The Pakistani Prime Minister turned 67 this year.

Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016

Last year, PM Modi had made a surprise fly-by visit to Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif on his birthday, drawing appreciation and criticism from political parties and people across the country. Pakistan had hailed the visit as ‘purely a goodwill visit’ and welcomed India’s intiative to improve bilateral ties. However, this year relations between India and Pakistan soured over issues of cross border terrorism, attacks in Pathankot and Uri, leading to exchange of barbs between the two nations at international forums. India also pulled out of a SAARC Summit that was scheduled to take place in Islamabad to put pressure on Pakistan. Other member countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka pulled out citing cross border terrorism. Recently, a Pakistani diplomat working with the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi was deported on charges of spying and procuring confidential documents from two Indians.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd