Amid Karnataka tangle, PM Modi wishes HD Deve Gowda on his birthday

Prime Minister on Friday wished former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda on his birthday. “Spoke to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji and conveyed birthday wishes to him. I pray for his good health and long life,” tweeted PM Modi.

Gowda, who served as prime minister from June 1, 1996 to April 21, 1997, turned 85 today. He visited Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh Thursday night.

The PM’s tweet came on a day the Supreme Court will hear petitions against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to call BS Yedyurappa of the BJP to form government in the state despite lacking requisite numbers in the newly-constituted assembly.

The JD(S) and Congress have moved the Supreme Court challenging the Governor’s decision to invite Yeddyurappa to take oath as chief minister. The two parties have also accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading. The Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who are determined to deny the BJP a majority in the Karnataka House, have also started arriving in Hyderabad. Nervous that their own may be poached, they plan to stay till the floor test.

All eyes are now on the Supreme Court as it will resume hearing today on the plea by Congress and JD(S) questioning Karnataka Governor’s decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form government.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to wish Deve Gowda on his birthday.

