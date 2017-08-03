PM Modi wishes Dada Vaswani on 99th birthday

The message was broadcast at the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, as part the spiritual leader’s birthday celebrations. The message was broadcast at the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, as part the spiritual leader’s birthday celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished spiritual leader Dada Vaswani on his 99th birthday via video conference on Wednesday. Addressing the crowd during the event, the PM said, “We are fortunate to receive the blessings of Dada Vaswani on his birthday.” The message was broadcast at the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, as part the spiritual leader’s birthday celebrations. “Just like his followers, I have also experienced Dada’s calm smile and simplicity. I have had the opportunity of discussing several issues of paramount importance, such as nation building and social responsibilities, with Dada at a religious conference in United Nations. In Delhi, too, we held talks regarding several topics, such as education and health,” said Modi.

Describing how one feels while interacting with Dada, the Prime Minister said, “I feel an aura of contentment, courteousness and love in his character while communicating with him.” He also acknowledged the work of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, he said, “There are so many less fortunate members of society who are striving to improve their situation and enhance their standard of living, and the Sadhu Vaswani Mission has been lending a helping hand to them for years now.”

The day also saw Vaswani launch an online application — ‘Simply love — a one-stop digital destination to connect with millions of his followers’. Rajan Navani, vice-chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys, who is also the creator of the application, said, “Through this app, followers can access discussions forums, live stream spiritual talks, and also know more about the foundation and participate in the activities. Connecting with the youth and the followers on a global platform will now be easier.”

August 2 is also observed as World Forgiveness Day. A forgiveness session headed by Dada — The Moment of Calm — was organised as part of the event and underlined the evils of people holding grudges. Vaswani said, “Close your eyes and call out the person you detest and simply say ‘ I forgive you’.”

