PM Modi welcomes Nitish Kumar’s resignation, congrats him on joining battle against corruption

Nitish Kumar resigns: Modi said, “To rise above political differences and fight against corruption in the country and in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour. Nitish Kumar resigns: Modi said, “To rise above political differences and fight against corruption in the country and in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Nitish Kumar on his resignation as Bihar chief minister. After a brief meeting with JDU MLAs, Kumar submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Kumar said that it had become difficult for him to work as the RJD leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, didn’t explain the corruption charges against them.

Modi welcomed Kumar’s decision saying it was the need of the hour. “To rise above political differences and fight against corruption in country and in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour,” tweeted Modi.

देश के, विशेष रूप से बिहार के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ एक होकर लड़ना,आज देश और समय की माँग है — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

Prime Minister Modi also stated that 1.25 billion citizens of India support and welcome this act of honesty.

भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd