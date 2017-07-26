PM Modi welcomes Nitish Kumar’s resignation, congrats him on joining battle against corruption

Latest News
PM Modi in his tweet praised Nitish Kumar for breaking the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal and he said that it is the need of hour for for all political forces to unify against the fight against corruption. This is crucial for the bright future of this country and it is particularly true for Bihar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 26, 2017 7:38 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Nitish Kumar on his resignation as Bihar chief minister. After a brief meeting with JDU MLAs, Kumar submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Kumar said that it had become difficult for him to work as the RJD leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, didn’t explain the corruption charges against them.

Modi welcomed Kumar’s decision saying it was the need of the hour. “To rise above political differences and fight against corruption in country and in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour,” tweeted Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also stated that 1.25 billion citizens of India support and welcome this act of honesty.

 

