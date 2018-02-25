PM Modi: At Auroville, the material and spiritual co-exist in harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: AP)

A day after launching former AIADMK supremo and Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa’s envisioned project ‘Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme’ in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry to join its 50th-anniversary celebrations. The prime minister, after reaching the ashram, paid floral tributes at the memorial of Aurobindo, a spiritual leader, and also meditated for few minutes.

Praising Shri Aurobindo for his relentless efforts towards the welfare of the nation and mankind, PM Modi, in his address at the ashram said, “It is important today to remember the vast extent of action and thought of Shri Aurobindo. A man of action, a philosopher, a poet, there were so many facets to his character. And each of them was dedicated to the good of the nation and humanity.”

The Prime Minister added, “Auroville has brought together men and women, young and old, cutting across boundaries and identities. I understand that Auroville’s Charter was hand-written in French by the Divine Mother herself. According to the Charter, the Mother set five high principles for Auroville.”

Emphasising the fact about people getting more inclined towards science and technology, the prime minister said, “As the world progresses materially through science and technology, it will increasingly long for and need spiritual orientation for social order and stability. At Auroville, the material and the spiritual, co-exist in harmony.”

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of Auroville in showcasing ancient Indian tradition to the world. He also said that India has always welcomed mutual respect and co-existence of different religions and cultures. The prime minister also mentioned how our nation has always been home to the concept of Gurukul, where “learning is not confined to classrooms”.

The prime minister also interacted with the students of the International School of Education run by the ashram. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Puducherry since becoming the prime minister.

The Prime Minister on his arrival at the airport was received by Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy.

