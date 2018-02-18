PM Modi visits ailing Manohar Parrikar at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Mumbai hospital on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Mumbai hospital on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment for mild pancreatitis at Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday. PM Modi met the CM for a brief moment after attending the Magnetic Maharashtra event.

Maharashtra Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid a visit to the ailing minister, who was hospitalised on Thursday, after he complained of stomach-ache on Wednesday night. While Parrikar was initially referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Panaji, he was later taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

The Goa CM is unlikely to be present for the Budget session which is scheduled to begin on Monday. The session of the Goa Legislative Assembly is also likely to be curtailed to three days instead of four days.

Prime Minister @narendramodi visits Goa CM @manoharparrikar who is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/KfglfczSYD — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 18, 2018

Meanwhile, hospital authorities have rubbished rumours that the CM’s health was deteriorating.

Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre issues statement rejecting rumours on Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s health. pic.twitter.com/QJCpFUkhI9 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

A press statement released by the state BJP on Sunday said the CM has been advised to continue with “treatment for pancreas”. While Parrikar’s office, till Friday, maintained that he will return to office on time, this late development has raised doubts on the seriousness of the ailment.

