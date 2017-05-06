PM Modi, VP Hamid Ansari condole Leila Seth’s demise

Delhi High Court’s first Women Judge Leila Seth passed away at her Noida residence last night at the age of 86. (Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi High Court’s first Women Judge Leila Seth passed away at her Noida residence last night at the age of 86. (Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Vice President Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of Leila Seth, the first woman Chief Justice of a High Court, saying she will be remembered for long. Expressing deep grief, Ansari said that Seth “blazed a trail for women in the legal field and will be long remembered for her commitment to protecting human rights in India.”

In his message, Modi said, “Saddened by the passing away of Justice Leila Seth. Her remarkable contribution to the legal field will be remembered. My condolences.” Seth passed away at her Noida residence last night at the age of 86. She had broken many a glass ceiling in the legal field.

She was the first woman to top the London Bar exam, became the first woman judge of the Delhi High Court and also was the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, the first woman to have such an honour.

Seth was also one of the three members of the Justice Verma Committee which was constituted in 2012 to recommend amendments to the Criminal Law so as to provide for quicker trial and enhanced punishment for criminals accused of committing sexual assault against women, post the gruesome December 16 gangrape in Delhi.

