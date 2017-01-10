PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit: We are on threshold of becoming world’s most digitised economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat global summit in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Gujarat represents the business spirit of India. “Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, represents the business spirit of India,” said Modi.

Calling ‘democracy’ India’s biggest strength, the Prime Minister said: “Some people say democracy cannot deliver effective and fast track governance, but we have seen in last two and a half years, it is possible to deliver quick results as well.”

The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held here on January 10-13 with the central focus of “Sustainable Economic and Social Development”.

HIGHLIGHTS OF HIS SPEECH

#We have seen in last two and a half year that it is possible to deliver quick results in democratic setup as well. We’ve also evolved a culture of healthy competitions among states,being rated on parameters on good governance.

#It is our vision and mission to bring a paradigm shift in our policies and economy. And in doing this, digital technology has played a key role. I often say that e-governance is easy and effective governance.

#Believe me, we are on a threshold of becoming the world’s most digitised economy.

#Despite the global slow down we have registered excellent growth. India is a bright spot in the global economy

#My government is strongly committed to continue the reform of the Indian economy.

#My government is strongly committed to continue the reforms of Indian economy; have placed highest emphasis on ease of doing business.

#Make in India has become the biggest brand that India ever had.

#We have become 6th largest manufacturing country in the world.

#We are keen to promote tourism in a big way and this needs tourism infrastructure

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd