PM Modi: Do those who litter the country have the right to chant Vande Mataram?

In his address to students from across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said those who clean the roads have the first right to chant Vande Mataram. “As I entered, I heard people chanting loudly ‘Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram!’… The value of patriotism fills my heart. But do we have the right to say Vande Mataram?” PM Modi said.

He said that those who chant Vande Mataram go and litter the roads. “Whether we clean the roads or not, we do not have the right to litter our motherland,” he added.

PM Modi was speaking at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address and centenary celebrations of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He appealed to the youth of the nation to build toilets first before building temples. “Swami Vivekananda said that only rituals will not connect an individual to divinity…he said ‘Jan Seva is Prabhu Seva’,” he said.

He also urged students to focus on cleanliness while campaigning for university elections.

