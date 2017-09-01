PM Modi urges tax administrators to improve work-culture, incorporate ‘sense of urgency’ in performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Emphasing the need for good-governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted tax administrators to improve their work-culture as well as to incorporate both a “sense of urgency” and “measurability” in their performance, news agency ANI reported. He was addressing tax administrators of both Union and State governments at the Rajasva Gyan Sangam, an annual conference of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

The Prime Minister also expressed his dismay at pendency of tax-related cases in adjudication and appeal, pointing out that money locked up could have been used for the welfare of the poor.

Further, he called upon officers to fix clear targets to improve the country’s tax administration by 2022, when the country will be celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence.

With ANI inputs

