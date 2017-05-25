PM Modi urges start ups to research on medical devices

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

In an inaugural address to felicitate 75 years of Tata Memorial Hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited start-ups to focus on more research for innovative medical devices.

“India should manufacture its own medical devices to bring down the cost. Recently government reduced cost of stents by 85 per cent,” Modi said.

Addressing oncologists at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, through a live video conference in Delhi, Modi added that a new National Cancer Institute is going to be set up in Harayana. According to Dr Rajan Badwe, director at Tata Memorial Center, the hospital will focus on research in cancer and more affordable treatment options.

Modi said that India witnesses at least 10 lakh new cancer diagnosis every year of which 6.5 lakh patients die.

On Thursday , the Prime Minister inaugurated a coffee table book on history of Tata Memorial Hospital. “The name Tata is synonymous to service. Sir Dorabji Tata started the hospital after his wife Meherbai died due to cancer. It was her wish to help Indians battling with cancer with no means to afford treatment,” Modi said, adding Tata hospital is a classic example of public private partnership.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is going to start four new cancer hospitals in Chandigarh, Guwahati, Varanasi and Vishakapatnam.

“We are trying to make cancer care within reach of poor patients. The Digital Nerve Center is an initiative in that direction,” Modi said.

The nerve center, currently connects four cancer hospitals in India, and helps doctors to discuss complex cases via video conferencing. Plans are underway to start digital nerve center in 108 cancer hospitals under National Cancer Grid. The move will prevent patients, specially from north east and West bengal, from travelling ling distances to Mumbai.

“Under National health policy we are also trying yo combine allopathy with Ayurveda and yoga to see if it is possible to relieve side effects of allopathy such ad chemo or radiation on cancer patients,” Modi said.

