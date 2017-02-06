PM Modi urges saints to push social reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his address via video conference, at the seventh centenary celebrations of Jagadguru Sri Madhwacharya, Udupi, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his address via video conference, at the seventh centenary celebrations of Jagadguru Sri Madhwacharya, Udupi, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

PM Narendra Modi Sunday emphasised the role of religious leaders and institutions in freeing the society from “casteism”. Addressing the 7th centenary celebrations of Jagadguru Sri Madhvacharya in Udupi via video conferencing from Delhi, he said fanaticism was at the core of terrorism.

“Hum kehte hain sabhi ka poshan ho, sabhi ko shakti mile, koi kisi se dwesh naa kare. Kattarta ka yahi samadhan hai. Aatank ke mool me hi ye kattarta hai ki mera hi maarg sahi hai (We say that every one should get nourishment, all should become powerful, and there should be no ill-will among people. This is the answer to fanaticism, which is at the heart of terrorism),” he added.

He urged saints to show the path to freedom from ills like illiteracy, ignorance, malnutrition, black money and corruption that have “gripped Bharat Mata”. “The time has come, when this fight is led by the saints (Sadhu-Sant Samaj). It is the unique feature of Indian society that from time to time we have got such great godly persons, who have recognised these ills and showed the path of freedom from them,” he said lauding Sant Madhvacharya for his fight against social ills.