PM Modi pushes for passage of Triple Talaq Bill, calls it ‘New Year’s gift for Muslim women’

PM Modi outside Parliament ahead of the Budget Session on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) PM Modi outside Parliament ahead of the Budget Session on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the political parties to allow the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in the Budget Session which commenced Monday. In a media address before the sitting, he appealed to the parliamentarians to prioritise the passage of the bill, which he referred to as “a New Year gift for Muslim women”.

The Triple Talaq bill or the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, which criminalises talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq, was passed by the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session last year but stalled in the Rajya Sabha with the Opposition demanding that it be sent to a Select Committee for a detailed scrutiny. According to the draft law, instant triple talaq will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

The Budget Session on Monday began with a joint address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses of Parliament. The government will table the Economic Survey of India later in the day. The survey will assess the nation’s growth over the last 12 months and suggest policy recommendations that could find a place in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Union Budget that will be presented on February 1. Follow LIVE Updates

Reacting to PM Modi’s call for an easy passage of the Triple Talaq bill during the budget session, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI: “One day the President will address the sitting, one day Budget will be presented, on two days non-official bills will be discussed. How will things be discussed in four days? This is just an eyewash. They want to just get done with this and go for election.”

The government had on Sunday made a strong pitch for the passage of the Triple Talaq bill in the Budget Session of Parliament and added that it would “leave no stone unturned” to bring about a consensus on the issue. Saying that it would discuss the Opposition’s issues with the bill, the government requested their cooperation in passing the bill during the session.

While the government intends to pass the Triple Talaq bill, the Opposition plans to counter the government on issues such as rape, communal violence and its controversial remarks on the Constitution. The Opposition has also asked the government to address these issues during the session.

