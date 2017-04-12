PM Modi urged to step in and end the tussle between LG Kiran Bedi, Puducherry govt

LG Kiran Bedi had been making allegations and complaints every day against the government and some top officials, said AIADMK party wing leader A Anbalagan. He has also urged PM Mod to intervene in the matter. LG Kiran Bedi had been making allegations and complaints every day against the government and some top officials, said AIADMK party wing leader A Anbalagan. He has also urged PM Mod to intervene in the matter.

Opposition AIADMK on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and bring an end to the “ongoing tussle” between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the Congress government in the union territory.

The administration had come to a standstill because of the tussle between the two Constitutional authorities, AIADMK Legislature Party wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters in Puducherry.

He said though Bedi had been making allegations and complaints every day against the government and some top officials, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had been “keeping quiet or trying to play down the developments.”

On the other hand, he said DMK, an alliance partner of the Congress, was airing strong views against the Lt Governor and its working president M K Stalin had hit out at the “style of functioning” of Bedi.

This showed, the Congress and DMK were playing a double game, he charged.

He also accused the Lt Governor of ‘overstepping’ her limits by using her Twitter to ‘run down’ officers and also their performance.

The Prime Minister should intervene and end the tussle in the larger interest of the administration, Anbalagan said.

Relationship betwee the Lt Governor and the government has not been smooth in recent times with the two trading charges over the PF remittance issue.

Besides, there were differences over replacement of a top civic official following an order of the Assembly Speaker with Bedi asserting her powers in appointment of officials.

Anbalagan also said the Chief Minister had failed to present a full budget for the fiscal 2017-18 as only a vote on account was passed in the Assembly during its brief session on March 30 and 31.

“If funds are not available from the Centre, the Lt Governor should act as a bridge and ensure that the fiscal requirements of Puducherry are met early,” he said.

