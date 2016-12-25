PM Modi wishes Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday, tweets old video exemplifying his ‘simplicity’

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrating his 92nd birthday today. File photo Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrating his 92nd birthday today. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and wished former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday. “Wishing our most beloved & widely respected Atal ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life,” PM Modi said.

In a series of tweets, he praised the senior BJP leader and first non-Congressman to have served a full-term as PM of India, for his service and leadership. The PM said: “Atal ji’s exemplary service & leadership has had a very positive impact on India’s growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing.”

PM Modi also tweeted out an old video of him meeting Vajpayee when the former was a ‘karyakarta’ of BJP. The video, which has already been circulated widely on social media, was retweeted 598 times and received over 1,400 likes.

See what Atal ji does when he meets a party Karyakarta. This simplicity and warmth of Atal ji we all cherish,

Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrating his 92nd birthday on Sunday. He was born on December 25, 1924 and was among the founder members of Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was felicitated with country’s highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna, on March 27, 2015. His birthday is also celebrated as Good Governance Day.

