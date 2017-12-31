PM Modi on triple talaq bill: After years of suffering, Muslim women have a way out

The bill gives legal right to Muslim women against talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq. (Express Photo) The bill gives legal right to Muslim women against talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq. (Express Photo)

In his first remarks on triple talaq after the Lok Sabha passed a bill criminalising the practice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that after years of suffering women from Muslim community have finally found a way out. The remark comes just days after a bill banning the practice was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Modi, while delivering the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations via video conferencing, said that Muslim women were facing hardships due to the prevailing practice of instant triple talaq for years, “but now they have found a way to free themselves (from the practice).”

The Lok Sabha had cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill despite opposition from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) which urged the Central government to withdraw its bill as it was against the principles of Shariah.

The bill gives legal right to Muslim women against talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq and it makes the practice a “cognizable and non-bailable offence”.

Meanwhile, as 2017 to a close, the PM urged people to work together for the all-round development of the country in the New Year as the government pushes reforms and policies to curb corruption, black money, illegal properties and terrorism.

