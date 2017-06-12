PM Modi to visit Washington in June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington DC on June 25-26, at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, according to news agency ANI. It will be Prime Minister Modi’s first meeting with President Trump, whose presidency began on January 20 this year.

Describing India as a “true friend” of the US, Trump had invited Modi to visit the country after both leaders had a telephonic conversation in January this year. The two leaders have spoken over phone at least thrice since the latter assumed office.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd