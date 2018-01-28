PM Modi to visit Palestine in February

Latest News
“This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine, and Modi’s second visit to the UAE and first to Oman,” the MEA said in a release. 

PM Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day state visit to Palestine, Oman and the UAE on February 9. During the visit he will hold talks with the leadership in these countries on “matters of mutual interest”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. “This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine, and Modi’s second visit to the UAE and first to Oman,” the ministry said in a release.

