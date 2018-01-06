PM Modi to visit one among 115 backward districts after April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit a backward district after April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and the district will be selected among 115 on the basis of its progress on six development indicators, the Prime Minister announced at the end of a two-day seminar at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

The six parameters include health, education, basic infrastructure, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and strategy for Left wing extremist (LWE) affected areas. They were the key areas of the first meeting between District Magistrates from 115 backward districts and prabhari officers nominated by the Centre.

“I will visit one backward district after April 14, the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb,” Modi said while fixing a three-month time frame. He told the gathering that it was the first official programme at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre and therefore has special significance.

The Prime Minister said that relative backwardness of some regions is an injustice to the people living there. He said this effort to develop 115 backward districts is in keeping with the vision of Dr Ambedkar, who worked for the upliftment of the underprivileged.

Niti Aayog, which organised the event, said this is expected to promote competition among the districts in view of the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming India by 2022. The Aayog is developing a real time monitoring mechanism of key performance indicators and will rank the districts on a continuous basis, it said.

While selecting the districts, maximum weightage was given to data of landless households dependent on manual labour, while other criteria include wasting and stunting of children below 5 years, and elementary dropout rate and un-electrified households.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App