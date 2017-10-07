PM Modi to visit Gujarat tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo)

After attending India’s innagural Fifa U-17 match at JLN stadium in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit poll-bound Gujarat for two days. He will reach Dwarka on Saturday morning, where he will first visit the Dwarkadheesh Temple. After visiting the temple, the prime minister is scheduled to lay the Foundation Stones of a bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka. He is also scheduled to inaugurate other development projects in the area, after which he will address a public meeting.

The Prime Minister will then head towards Chotila, in Surendranagar district, where he will lay the Foundation Stones for a greenfield airport at Rajkot, six-laning of Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway and four-laning of Rajkot-Morbi State Highway. Modi will also be dedicating a fully automatic milk processing and packaging plant and a drinking water distribution pipeline for Joravarnagar and Ratanpur area of Surendranagar.

Following his visit in Surendranagar, PM Modi will then proceed to state capital, Gandhinagar, where he is scheduled to launch the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), a government imitative with an objective to impart digital literacy among the people residing in rural areas.

