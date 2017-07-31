PM Modi to visit flood-hit Assam tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi will visit flood-hit Assam on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi will visit flood-hit Assam on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on August 1 to take a stock of flood-affected areas in the state. On Sunday, PM Modi said that extensive relief is being provided to the flood-hit states and several agencies like the Army, the IAF, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and paramilitary forces are engaged in rescue and relief operations. The floods in Assam this year have claimed 82 lives so far.

According to an official release, PM Modi would discuss all the aspects related to the floods with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials during the visit. On July 25, a seven-member inter-ministerial central team was on a four day visit to Assam to assess the damage caused by the floods. It would soon submit a report with recommendations to the Centre for early release of funds.

Earlier, in a statement to news agency ANI, PM Modi said: “The people of Gujarat are blessed with a strong spirit of resilience. These floods will not impact the development journey of Gujarat.Could see the Government of Gujarat respond to the flood situation quite swiftly.” The Centre has also approved a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those dead and Rs. 50,000 for those injured in flood.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan. He also announced Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the floods in the two states.” He added, “Everything possible will be done to help the farmers, who suffer immensely due to floods.”

