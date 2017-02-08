PM Modi to reply to debate on motion of thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply to debate on motion of thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha. In his reply to motion of thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi said it is high time to understand and appreciate the inherent strength of India’s people and take the country to newer heights. He said there is a need to repose faith in ‘Jan Shakti’.

He added that because of democratic power of people, a person born to a poor family could become the Prime Minister of India.

Attacking the Congress, PM Modi said everyone remembers how democracy was under threat from 1975 to 1977, when opposition leaders were jailed and newspaper freedom was curtailed.

The Prime Minister said, “There are many people like him those who are born post independence, who could not die for the nation during the freedom struggle, but are living for India and serving the country. The Congress feels only one family got Independence for India and the root of the problem lies there.”

The Prime Minister also asked the Congres why the Benami law passed during former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure in 1988 was not notified for 26 years.

He said everyone should join hands to develop India and take the country to newer heights.

Regarding demonetisation, Modi said the government was always ready for the discussion on the issue but the opposition was only interested in TV bytes and not debates.

He said that the decision on demonetisation is a movement to clean India from corruption and black money. The Prime Minister said the timing for the implementation of the decision was right as the economy was doing well.

He said his government do not see everything from the prism of elections and the interests of the nation are supreme for it.

“Now, middlemen no longer enjoy the benefits they did and the government has stopped the corruption and loot,” he added.

He also called for holding of simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and the State legislative assemblies, Prime Minister Modi said political parties must think over it. He said it will help in managing expenditure.

The Prime Minister also expressed surprise that there were some who made cleanliness also a political issue.

He called upon the people to work together on ushering a Swachh Bharat.

