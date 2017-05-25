PM Modi to meet new French President Emmanuel Macron during Four-nation trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to meet newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on June 2 and 3. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to meet newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on June 2 and 3. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to meet newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on June 2 and 3. The Ministry of External Affairs announced his visit on Wednesday and said Modi will visit Paris for talks with Macron, who was elected this month, and discuss issues of mutual interest with a view to strengthen strategic ties with France. This would be Modi’s first meeting with Macron.

The Prime Minister’s trip to Germany, Spain, Russia and France begins on May 29.

Announcing the six-day tour, the MEA said that on May 29, Modi will be hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at her official Messeberg Country Retreat where the two leaders will discuss issues of common interest. It will be followed by the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations on May 30.

Modi and Merkel will also jointly address a trade event on May 30 where top CEOs from both the sides will be present.

Modi will pay a courtesy call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the ministry said, adding that “India and Germany enjoy a strategic partnership. The Prime Minister’s visit will give further boost to this special relationship.”

In Spain, which is Modi’s second port of call, he will meet Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on May 31 and discuss bilateral and other issues. He will also call on King Felipe VI of Spain. “He (Modi) would also have a round-table interaction with leading Spanish business leaders keen to invest in India. The Prime Minister’s visit to Spain will add further strength to the existing warm and friendly India-Spain bilateral ties,” the ministry said.

From Spain, Modi will travel to St Petersburg in Russia on June 1 where he will hold the 18th India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. They are expected to review the entire gamut of India-Russia bilateral relations and review the progress made since the last summit held in Goa on October 15, 2016. It is the first time that the annual summit will be held in Russia outside Moscow.

“Following the summit, the Prime Minister will participate, also for the first time, in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 2, 2017 as Guest of Honour,” the MEA said.

