PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Bilaspur on Oct 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of an AIIMS hospital at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on October 3 and address a public rally there. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, in whose home district the All India Institute of Medical Sciences is coming up, said the premier hospital would provide much-needed tertiary medical services to the people of Himachal Pradesh and its neighbouring states.

BJP sources said Modi is also likely to formally inaugurate the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Dhaula Kuan in Sirmaur and lay the foundation stones for the permanent campuses of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala and Dehra through video link.

State party chief Satpal Singh Satti said the prime minister would address a rally at Bilaspur. The hospital will come up in a 200-acre area on the Shimla-Bilaspur highway. The institution is centrally located in the state and is a 2 to 3 hour drive from from Shimla and Kangra sides.

The state goes to polls later this year. Nadda said the establishment of the institute in Bilaspur is a milestone in the list of achievements of the NDA government in the health sector.

