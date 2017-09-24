PM Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS Bilaspur, address BJP rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the upcoming AIIMS institute at Bilaspur on October 3. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a massive public meeting in Himachal Pradesh.

Confirming his visit, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, said: “AIIMS will prove to be a big milestone in up-gradation of health infrastructure in the hill state. Prime Minister may also lay the foundation stone of one or two more projects, most likely IIM at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur.”

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti and his team arrived in Himachal on Sunday morning to take stock of the poll arrangements, and hold a comprehensive review meeting with DCs and SPs , DGP Somesh Goyal and the state’s Chief secretary V C Pharka.

The EC is likely to announce the poll schedule for the state immediately after Jyoti’s visit. There is pressure from the state BJP leaders on Nadda to get the PM Modi to lay the foundation stone before the model code of conduct comes into effect. Bilaspur is the hometown of union health minister J P Nadda, and part of the Parliamentary constituency of three-time BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

Only three days ago, BJP president Amit Shah had addressed a rally of the party’s youth wing, BJYM, at Kangra, which sends 15 MLAs to the state assembly. Sources said Shah also helped in planning Prime Minister’s one-day visit and launching the AIIMS project, as the ruling Congress government had been accusing the Centre of delaying it.

BJP has been maintaining suspense over its next Chief Ministerial face in the state. Several BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders are of the view that the party would do well if it declares the CM candidate before going to polls.

