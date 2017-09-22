PM Modi to launch Mahamana Express on Varanasi-Vadodara route: All you need to know

Mahamana Express from Varanasi to Delhi (File photo) Mahamana Express from Varanasi to Delhi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday launch the country’s third Mahamana Express in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi while on a two-day visit to the city. He is scheduled to inaugurate several projects covering sectors like infrastructure and sanitation. The inauguration of the Express train will be the highlight of his visit.

Here’s all you need to know about the train:

* The Mahamana Express (20903), country’s third, will run between Varanasi and Vadodara. It is a weekly train which will depart from Varanasi on Fridays and from Vadodara on Wednesdays.

* The train will be launched by PM Modi over video conferencing at 3:30 pm on Friday. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will be present during the inauguration. In its inaugural run, the train will be on tracks as a special train which will depart from Vadodara on Friday and reach Varanasi on Saturday

*The train will traverse a distance of 1,531 km crossing over four states: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. On its way, the Mahamana Express will halt at 9 stations: Chheoki in Uttar Pradesh, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna in Madhya Pradesh, Amalner and Bhusawal in Maharashtra, and Bahruch in Gujarat.

*Travelling at an average speed of 55.7 km per hour, the train will cover the 1,531 km-journey between Varanasi and Vadodara in 27 hours and 30 minutes.

*There will be 18 coaches of the train — one AC 1st Class coach, two Second AC, eight sleeper and four general coaches, one pantry car and two guard brake vans. The train does not have AC-3 tier coach.

* The unique features of the train include ergonomically-designed ladders for climbing to upper berths, snack tables for side berths, windows powered with Venetian blinds and roller blinds, LED lights across the coaches as berth indicators and reading lights, fire extinguishers in all coahes.

* The bathrooms are designed lavishly with platform washbasins, bigger mirrors, taps which allow controlled discharge of water, a system to check odour, exhaust fans and dustbins. Other facilities include electrically operated chimney in pantry car and stainless steel panelling in luggage compartment.

* The Mahamana Express, which derives its name from the former Hindu Mahasabha president Madan Mohan Malviya, was launched by the Modi government under the Make in India initiative. The other two trains, launched previously, traverse Varanasi-New Delhi and Bhopal-Khajuraho course.

