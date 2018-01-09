PM Modi to interact with leading economists tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Wednesday to deliberate on economic policy roadmap for promoting growth and employment. The meeting, being organised by government think tank NITI Aayog, will be attended by a host of ministers including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, NITI Aayog functionaries and leading economists.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and the experts across sectors from all over the country at NITI Aayog tomorrow,” an official statement said on Tuesday. The select group of economists and various sector experts have been invited by NITI Aayog for the deliberations with the prime minister on ‘Economic Policy: The Road Ahead’.

According to the statement, the discussion will focus on six broad themes: Macroeconomic Balances, Agriculture and Rural Development, Urban Development, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Employment, Manufacturing and Exports and Health and Education.

It further said that the emphasis is on sharing the views of the experts from all over the country on the road ahead for the economic policy to steer the nation towards a New India envisioned by the prime minister.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of latest estimates of national income by Central Statistics Office (CSO) which showed that India’s growth is expected to slow down to four-year low of 6.5 per cent this fiscal, the lowest under the Modi-led government.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.

