PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2017 today, khichdi to be prepared live at the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday will inaugurate World Food India 2017 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will visit food street, the food exhibition which will be laid out at the India Gate lawns.

The three-day event, which is organised by the Food Processing Industries Ministry, will see investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, policymakers and organisations from all over the world. The event aims to facilitate participation between domestic and international businesses, according to an official release.

A report by news agency PTI added that over 800 kg of khichdi, a traditional Indian dish, on November 4, will be prepared live at the event, in order to create a world record and popularise the food item all over the world. The dish will be prepared by renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Over 2,000 participants along with 400 exhibitors from around 20 countries, 26 states and over 50 global CEOs are expected to participate in the event this year, the official release added.

