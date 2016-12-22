PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat summit on January 10

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the four-day vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on January 10, a bi-ennial event to attract investors to the state. Besides global leaders and businesses, other states, including Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, will also participate in the four-day summit. The theme this time is ‘Connecting India to the world’. This year, there are 12 partner countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Canada, Japan and France.

Watch what else is making news:

As part of the summit, several seminars are scheduled, including one on GST, which will be chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “This time, we are trying to see more knowledge sharing, B2B (business-to-business) and B2G (business-to-government) meetings,” state Additional Chief Secretary (industry and mines) P K Taneja told reporters in Ahmedabad.

Close to 50 top CEOs will participate in the global CEO roundtable meeting. Talking about the four-day summit, which will start from January 10, state Industry Commissioner Mamta Verma said “it is a business summit where business leaders will discuss ideas among other issues”. The state government is focussing on defence and aerospace and will soon come out with a policy for this, Verma said.