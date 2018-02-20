PM Modi to inaugurate UP Investors’ Summit tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day ‘UP Investors Summit’ — the first such event by the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday. President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the valedictory function on the second day. The summit is aimed at showcasing investment opportunities and potential across various sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

The mega event is being organised to bring together heads of states and governments, ministers, leaders from the corporate world, senior policy makers, heads of international institutions and academicians from around the world to further the cause of economic development in the state and promote cooperation to pave way for better investments, according to an official statement.

More than 5,000 delegates are scheduled to attend the two-day summit and over 100 speakers will be addressing gatherings. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, state industries minister Satish Mahana had yesterday said, “PM Modi and CM Yogi want to make UP a dream destination for investors, who are very excited to attend the summit. We want to make it a history. We have already signed 900 MoUs.”

Refusing to elaborate on the amount of investment, the minister said the event will provide an opportunity to showcase the potential and promise that the state holds for industrial development. There are a total 30 sessions scheduled to be held in two days, during which representatives from Mauritius, Japan, the Netherlands, Finland, Czech Republic, Thailand and Slovakia will also be participating, Industrial and Investment Development Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitaraman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with others, will be present during the sessions, he said. Top industrialists, including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Subhash Chandra, N Chandrashekharan, Anand Mahindra, KM Birla, Shobana Kamineni, will also be addressing various sessions.

On investment summits organised by the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in Agra and Mumbai, Mahana said the present regime has hold mega road shows in six cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) before organising the summit in Lucknow to create a good and conducive atmosphere and apprise people about the opportunities here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally reviewed all the preparations on February 18 and issued directives to present him reports of all the sessions. “The government is organising this for the betterment of the public. Through this event, UP will get an opportunity to change its image. Hence, it is the responsibility of every department that it should strive for its success,” Adityanath, who reviewed the preparations at Indira Gandhi Pratisthaan here, said.

“The state government has implemented policies for various sectors. The respective ministers, principal secretaries and their subordinate staff must go through the policies, so that the investors can be given correct information about the policies,” he said. Adityanath instructed Uttar Pradesh DGP to ensure that traffic arrangements were proper. Instructions were also issued to ensure proper security arrangements for the event, which would be attended by the president, prime minister, Union ministers, public representatives, investors, CEOs of various companies and senior officials.

A major part of the state capital, specially in the localities around the main venue, has been spruced up with wall paintings and lightings to welcome the delegates from all over the world. Anti terrorist squad (ATS) teams have been deployed at the venue-Indira Gandhi Pratisthan and for the first time SPOT (Special Police Operations Team) have also been pressed in duty, IG, ATS Asim Arun said.

Besides there will be ATS commandoes and local police officials to ensure property security.

