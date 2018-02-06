PM Modi to inaugurate two day investors’ summit aimed at promoting ‘Brand Uttar Pradesh’

The summit to promote ‘Brand UP’ and attract investments is an ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government. (File Photo) The summit to promote ‘Brand UP’ and attract investments is an ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two day-long Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit on February 21 while President Ramnath Kovind will be the chief guest at its concluding function. Briefing newspersons after a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state government spokesman Siddharth Nath Singh said that a presentation of the upcoming summit was made during the meeting.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley will be the main speaker at the concluding function and some 15 to 20 central ministers will attend the summit, Singh said. Leading business heads, including Mukesh Ambani, Kumarmangalam Birla and Subhash Chandra among others, will attend the summit, Singh said adding that 5,000 delegates had so far got themselves registered.

The minister pointed out that representatives from the Netherlands, Japan, Finland, Slovakia and other countries will attend the summit. The summit to promote ‘Brand UP’ and attract investments is an ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Among the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting, Singh said that Khadi and Gramodyog policy was given nod under which one lakh job opportunities will be created in five years. Online marketing of khadi products will be encouraged under the new policy, the minister added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App