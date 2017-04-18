PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Textiles India 2017’ on June 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Textiles India — a mega event showcasing the country as a global sourcing hub — in Gandhinagar on June 30. The three-day conference will be attended by several Union Ministers including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and provide a platform to connect and collaborate with global manufacturers, investors and buyers in the textiles sector.

The conference will be based on themes like: India as a global sourcing hub and an investment destination; exploring growth potential of technical textiles; and carving a niche market globally for handcrafted goods, official sources said.

It will also explore productivity and product diversification challenges for natural fibres; skilling requirements in high value chain in the textiles sector and the potential for growth of man-made fibre in India. Around 2,500 international buyers and over 1,000 international and domestic exhibitors are expected to take part in the event.

