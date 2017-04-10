PM Modi to inaugurate ‘swachagraha-Bapu Ko Karyanjali’ exhibition to mark 100-year anniversary of Satyagrah movement

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to inaugurate the exhibition ” swachagraha ” Bapu Ko Karyanjali” – A Mission, An Exhibition, at the National Archives of India. (File Photo) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to inaugurate the exhibition ” swachagraha ” Bapu Ko Karyanjali” – A Mission, An Exhibition, at the National Archives of India. (File Photo)

To mark the 100-year anniversary of Satyagrah movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an exhibition ”swachagraha” Bapu Ko Karyanjali” – A Mission, An Exhibition, at the National Archives of India, Janpath, New Delhi.

Director General NAI, Raghvendra Singh told reports on Sunday that this exhibition is a ‘humble tribute to Gandhi’ on completion of hundred years of his experiment of Satyagraha in India, said a press release issued by the government.

Raghvendra had further said, that the exhibition aims to sensitise future generations to fulfill Gandhi’s dream of Swachh Bharat, ”where society’s reflection would be as clean as the thought within, of every citizen of India,” said the press release.

The ‘digital’ and ‘experimental’ exhibition hopes to from a link between the essential principle of Satyagrah ‘Jeevan-Chakra’ evolved with the ‘Swacchagraha movement’, the press release says.

The exhibition succinctly depicts the events that unfolded in Champaran on April 10, 1917, when Gandhi started the Satyagrah movement, to fight for the rights of Indigo plantation farmers living in the region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now