PM Modi to inaugurate legislators’ conference tomorrow

The conference proposes to offer special opportunity to those delegates whose constituencies have greater possibilities and aspirations of development.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: March 9, 2018 10:21 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate a National Legislators Conference  
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate a National Legislators Conference which would work as a platform to allow lawmakers to learn from each other’s success stories. The theme of the two-day event is ‘we for development’. Several union ministers, lawmakers and chief ministers are likely to put forth their views at the event.

The conference proposes to offer special opportunity to those delegates whose constituencies have greater possibilities and aspirations of development. In the plenary session, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will make a presentation on “aspirational districts”. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will address the valedictory session on Sunday.

