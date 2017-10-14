PM Modi to inaugurate first ever All India Institute of Ayurveda

The Ayurvedic Standard Treatment Guidelines developed by the ministry will also be released at the inaugural function. (Source: Express Photo by Renuka Puri) The Ayurvedic Standard Treatment Guidelines developed by the ministry will also be released at the inaugural function. (Source: Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

The first ever All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), modelled on the lines of AIIMS, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on ‘Ayurveda Day’ on October 17.

Set up as an apex institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, the AIIA will bring in the synergy between traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern diagnostic tools and technology, Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for AYUSH, said on Saturday.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda, set up on a total area of 10.015 acres on a budget of Rs 157 crore, is the first medical institute under the AYUSH ministry to hold the coveted National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation.

“In a short time, the AIIA has gained wide national and international recognition. It has started working towards facilitating quality patient care and research, bridging gaps in scientific information about quality, safety and efficacy of Ayurveda products, and developing benchmarks of Ayurvedic education, research and healthcare,” Naik said.

Nearly 1,500 participants from across the country are expected to be a part of the program.

The present clinical specialities of hospital block include neurological and degenerative disease care unit, rheumatology and musculoskeletal care unit, diabetes and metabolic/allergic disorders care unit, Yoga, Panchakarma clinic, Kriya Kalpa, diabetic retinopathy clinic and infertility clinic.

It also has pathology, biochemistry, microbiology and radiology laboratories and diagnosis facilities.

Naik said post-graduate programme (MD/MS) in Ayurveda at AIIA started from the academic session 2016-17 and the PhD courses have been started for the session 2017-18.

The Ministry of AYUSH has requested all the state governments, Ayurveda teaching institutions, associations of Ayurveda practitioners and Ayurveda drug industries among others in India and abroad to observe ‘Ayurveda Day’ on October 17 and undertake various activities like organising public lectures, seminars, exhibition and radio talks.

