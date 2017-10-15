PM Modi to inaugurate ayurveda institute Oct 17

Special Coverage
Set up as an apex institute in New Delhi under the ministry of AYUSH, the AIIA aims to bring synergy between Ayurveda and modern diagnostic tools and technology.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:October 15, 2017 4:16 am
Narendra Modi, All India Institute of Ayurveda, AIIA, Ayurveda Day, AIIMS, AYUSH, india news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), set up along the lines of AIIMS, on Ayurveda Day on October 17. Set up as an apex institute in New Delhi under the ministry of AYUSH, the AIIA aims to bring synergy between Ayurveda and modern diagnostic tools and technology.

In the first phase, AIIA has been set up in a 10-acre campus with a budget of Rs157 crore. It has an NABH Accredited Hospital and an Academic Block. Out Patient Services are being provided in the hospital block of AIIA and medicines are given free.

Currently, the clinical specialties running at the AIIA include Neurological & Degenerative Disease Care Unit, Rheumatology & Musculoskeletal Care Unit, Diabetes & Metabolic/Allergic Disorders Care Unit, Yoga.

