PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Portuguese PM Antonio Costa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday hold talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, who is on a seven-day visit to India, here in the national capital. The two leaders will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Agreements in different fields are also expected to be inked after the talks. Later in the day, he would also be holding official talks with President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

The Portuguese Prime Minister will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. The visiting dignitary will attend the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas’ as the chief guest in Bengaluru, and will also participate in few business events. He will attend the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’ in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

In the last leg of his visit to India, he will be in Goa on 11-12 January. In Goa, he would be meeting the Governor and the Chief Minister. Costa, who traces his roots to Goa, will also spend some time at his ancestral place.