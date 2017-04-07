PM Modi to attend two government events in Nagpur on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Nagpur for two government programmes on April 14. He will also attend an event at Deekshabhoomi to mark the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. Modi will dedicate to nation five power units — three at Koradi Thermal Power Station near here and one each at Parali and Chandrapur power stations of state power company Mahagenco — at the first programme.

His second event would be a draw of lottery at the sports complex in Mankapur area of the city to announce winners of the month-long BHIM App campaign of the Central government. The programme organised by Niti Aayog was earlier slated to be held at New Delhi’s Talkatora stadium. It was shifted to Nagpur at the instance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following imposition of the model code of conduct for the Delhi municipal elections.

The third engagement of the PM is a visit to Deekshabhoomi to pay respects to Ambedkar. The police and the district authorities, however, have not received the PM’s full itinerary yet. The authorities may face a piquant situation as Jawaharlal Nehru University student Kanhaiya Kumar, who has spared no opportunity to criticise Modi, is also scheduled to visit Deekshabhoomi around 9 am the same day. He will arrive in the city a day before to release the Marathi translation of his book, Bihar se Tihar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police officer said, “We haven’t received the PM’s schedule yet. We hope that the two visits to Deekshabhoomi will not clash. We can’t let the situation take any turn that could leave any chance for any unseemly inferences being drawn. So, we will allow Kanhaiya’s visit to go unhindered unless exigency demands something otherwise.”

The other speculation is about whether Modi will visit the RSS headquarters. Officials said they had not been told anything in this regard. A senior functionary of the RSS communication wing said, “No visit is due of the PM to the Sangh headquarter on April 14. None of the top RSS leaders, including Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Bhaiyyaji Joshi, is in town on the day. Bhagwat is out till May 8 and Bhaiyyaji is also on tour.”

He added: “The top RSS functionaries are generally out during summer to visit the annual third-year training camps of Swayamsevaks across the country. Nagpur is the last one to host the all-India camp, which is beginning around mid-May this year. Bhagwat will be back in the city for two days on May 8 and will again be off for about a month to return to the city for the valedictory function of the Nagpur camp. As it is, no PM has ever visited the RSS headquarter located in Mahal area. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the memorial to RSS founder K B Hedgewar and his successor Guruji Golwalkar in Reshimbagh area of the city, where he had also met Narayanrao Tarte, who had inducted Vajpayee into Sangh Shakha.”

