PM Modi to attend closing ceremony of Allahabad HC’s 150 years’ celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday attend the closing ceremony of Allahabad High Court’s sesquicentennial celebrations in Allahabad.

The Prime Minister’s aircraft will land at the Bamrauli airport on the outskirts of the city at 10 AM where he will be received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, the district information office said.

Thereafter, Modi will be driven to the High Court premises, about 20 kms from the airport, where he will be joined by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad and a number of judges of Supreme Court and Justices of various High Courts.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is also likely to welcome the Prime Minister at the airport. Members of the state cabinet Siddharth Nath Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi are already camping in the city.

While Maurya is a Lok Sabha member from Phulpur, which covers a major part of the city, Singh and Nandi respectively represent Allahabad (West) and Allahabad (South) in the state assembly.

This is the first visit of the Prime Minister to the city after the BJP came to power in the state last month.

During his two-day tour here last year, for attending the BJP’s national executive meeting, Modi had paid a brief, informal visit to the High Court and interacted with judges and members of the Bar.

The year-long sesquicentennial celebrations were inaugurated in March, 2015 by President Pranab Mukherjee.

