PM Modi likely to address nation on New Year eve

PM Narendra Modi. (Source: ANI) PM Narendra Modi. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on December 31 evening, a day after his 50-day deadline for the completion of the demonetisation process draws to a close. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation before dawn of the New Year,” news agency PTI reported.

However, it was not clear as to whether he would address the nation on Friday or Saturday. In his address, the Prime Minister may speak about the roadmap post the demonetisation period especially on the steps likely to be taken to ease cash flow that has been a major problem ever since demonetisation took place.

WATCH VIDEO | All Eyes On PM Modi’s December 31 Address: 5 Things You May Expect

He may also speak on the steps to deal with the problems the economy faces after the demonetisation was announced on November 8. The Prime Minister in his public meetings in the last few weeks has been urging the people to bear with the pain following the government’s decision and that it would start easing gradually once the 50-day period is over. On Tuesday, Modi met economists and experts at a meeting in Niti Aayog to discuss the current economic situation

On December 25, Modi had addressed his last Mann ki Baat of the year when he introduced two new schemes to promote digital transactions — Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana.

The PM had last addressed the nation on television on November 8 evening to announce in a sudden move scrapping of the high-value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd