PM Modi to address nation in 28th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will share his thoughts in the 28th edition of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. In his address, the prime minister is likely to talk to the youth of the nation. He will be sharing his thoughts with students who will be appearing soon for their boards and other competitive examinations.

Last week, in a series of tweets, PM Modi urged students, parents and teachers to share their experiences with him. “Urging students, parents & teachers to share their thoughts & exam season experiences. Their views will surely inspire so many others,” he wrote on Twitter. The Prime Minister’s Office also said on Twitter that parents, teachers and students can share a memory or record video messages for the prime minster via MyGov open Forum.

It is the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of 2017. In the previous edition in December, the prime minister urged the nation to move towards digital economy and had announced lucky draw for those making digital payments. On Saturday, at an NCC rally in Delhi, PM Modi described the youth as the future of the nation and urged them to help in building a cashless economy. PM Modi also asked the youth to download BHIM app for making digital payments.

