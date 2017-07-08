PM Modi meets Theresa May, seeks UK’s cooperation for returning escaped Indian economic offenders

G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Theresa May met on the sidelines of the Hamburg summit. (Source: MEA/Twitter) G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Theresa May met on the sidelines of the Hamburg summit. (Source: MEA/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his UK counterpart Theresa May on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit in Hamburg and sought Britain’s cooperation for return of escaped Indian economic offenders. His comments were targeted at Vijay Mallya, the 61-year-old chief of the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines who owes over Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks and has been living in self-imposed exile in Britain since March last year.

Modi and May held discussions about the complete range of India-UK ties. In a tweet after the meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the Prime Minister asked for UK’s “cooperation for return of escaped Indian economic offenders”.

PM @narendramodi meets UK PM @theresa_may on sidelines of #G20. Asks for UK’s cooprn for return of escaped Indian economic offenders pic.twitter.com/VAwIp5ySvo — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 8, 2017

Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yards in April on various fraud allegations, which triggered an official extradition process in the British courts. However, he was released on conditional bail a few hours later after providing a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds. He had also assured the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, such as surrendering his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel documents.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd