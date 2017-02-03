PM Modi thanks supporters, says Budget gives wings to 125 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

A day after the Union Budget was passed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to twitter responding to comments in favour of the exercise and said the Budget aims at “giving wings” to 125 crore Indians and fulfilling their dreams. On Wednesday, he had said that this year’s Budget will transform, energise India and clean the economy from impediments that affect growth.

Thanking respondents on Twitter for their comments hailing the Budget, Modi on Thursday said, “Budget 2017-18 aims at giving wings to 125 crore Indians and fulfilling their development aspirations. The aim is all-round and all-inclusive growth, impacting every section of the society positively.”

Calling the “hardworking middle-class” the pride of India, Modi said they are vital to the India Story.

“India is being transformed and this transformation is powered by each and every Indian,” he said.

Modi also gave a link of media reports on the Union Budget. The Prime Minister who had Wednesday posted a poem “Basant, the advent of spring” also asked respondents, who liked it to visit his personal website, which has a collection of his writings and thanked a person from Tamil Nadu, who translated his poem in Tamil and put it out on the website.