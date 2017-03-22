PM Modi tells MPs they must be regular in Parliament

PM Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo) PM Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo)

Unhappy over repeated lack of quorum in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BJP MPs Tuesday that it is “mandatory” for every MP to be present during sessions and he would summon them “anytime by sending a chit”. “I can do everything for you, but I cannot mark your attendance. You will have to be physically mark your attendance in the house,” sources quoted Modi as telling BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting Tuesday.

Modi’s rebuke came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar made an appeal in the meeting that the MPs should not be absent. He referred to instances when lack of quorum delay the business in both Houses, including one instance Monday. The prime minister reportedly added it did not matter even if the MPs were present in Central Hall, a place where members of both Houses often meet for informal conversations and snacks. “The prime minister said he could summon us any time by sending a chit. We should be in a position to reach him soon. If MPs are not in Delhi during session, the PM said we should be available on phone and he should be able to reach us on phone anytime,” a BJP MP said. “The prime minister was unhappy and angry.”

Modi had emphasised MPs’ presence in the House in the past too. “But he never sounded so angry,” the MP said. The PM reportedly mentioned a remark made by an RSS functionary that though the ideological organisation had spread far and wide, members did not have time to attend shakhas. “Now MPs too seem to have so much work that they do not have time to attend Parliament. But that cannot be because as the representative of lakhs of people, it’s your duty to represent them in Parliament and its your job” another MP quoted the PM as saying.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Ananth Kumar said Modi also laid out a road map for the party as it gears up to celebrate its foundation day on April 6 and Dalit icon B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14. Modi told the parliamentary party that the party’s primary members, numbering over 11 crore according to its figures, should be asked to join panchayat and municipal-level meetings on April 6. The PM had, in the last parliamentary party meeting, asked ministers, MPs and party functionaries to hold such meetings up to booth level. The PM also asked MPs and party functionaries to learn about GST and create awareness among people about its advantages and benefits.

